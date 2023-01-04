High winds in the forecast for S. Oregon and N. California

MEDFORD, Ore. – Damaging winds are expected Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon in Southern Oregon, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said wind gusts between 70 and 75 miles per hour are possible in the most exposed locations.

The NWS reports these winds could blow down trees and power lines, potentially causing widespread power outages.

“Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS said. “Make sure to secure loose objects in yards and patios. Please continue to monitor the forecast at http://www.weather.gov/medford.”