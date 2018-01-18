Higher than normal turnout anticipated for Tuesday election

MEDFORD, Ore. — As election day gets closer, more and more people are turning in their ballots to make their voices heard.
While special elections don’t usually see a very large voter turnout, so far, this special election has seen just over a 28 percent voter turnout. Turnout in prior special elections has ranged from 20 to 40 percent.
Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says she’s anticipating around a 50 percent voter turnout for this election.
“Normally a one issue ballot wouldn’t garner a lot of participation, but of course this is a very passionate issue — on both sides.”
Election day is Tuesday the 23rd.
At this point, Walker says it’s probably too late to mail in your ballot. If you haven’t received your ballot yet, contact the Jackson County Elections office.
|Ballot drop box locations:
|Jackson County Elections
|1101 W Main St, Medford
|Central Point Library
|116 S 3rd St, Central Point
|Phoenix Library
|510 W 1st St, Phoenix
|Eagle Point Library
|239 W Main St, Eagle Point
|Ashland Library
|410 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland
|Rogue River Library
|412 E Main St, Rogue River