Home
Higher than normal turnout anticipated for Tuesday election

Higher than normal turnout anticipated for Tuesday election

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. — As election day gets closer, more and more people are turning in their ballots to make their voices heard.

While special elections don’t usually see a very large voter turnout, so far, this special election has seen just over a 28 percent voter turnout. Turnout in prior special elections has ranged from 20 to 40 percent.

Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker says she’s anticipating around a 50 percent voter turnout for this election.

“Normally a one issue ballot wouldn’t garner a lot of participation, but of course this is a very passionate issue — on both sides.”

Election day is Tuesday the 23rd.

At this point, Walker says it’s probably too late to mail in your ballot. If you haven’t received your ballot yet, contact the Jackson County Elections office.

Ballot drop box locations:
Jackson County Elections1101 W Main St, Medford
Central Point Library116 S 3rd St, Central Point
Phoenix Library510 W 1st St, Phoenix
Eagle Point Library239 W Main St, Eagle Point
Ashland Library410 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland
Rogue River Library412 E Main St, Rogue River

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics