Highway 101 could open Saturday

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A landslide north of Brookings that’s causing the closure of Highway 101 has slowed enough to allow a conditional reopening of the roadway.
Tidewater Contractors Incorporated started removing mud and debris from the slide area over the weekend and is now building ramps from the highway down to the shifted roadway below.
ODOT says the plan is to get one lane open as soon as possible with alternating traffic with flaggers. Then, within a few weeks, get a second lane open. Once slide movement has completely stopped, they’ll be able to pave the road.
According to ODOT, if all goes well, Highway 101 should be open to one-way traffic by noon on Saturday.
Carpenterville Highway remains usable as a detour for most vehicles and small trucks.
ODOT will continue to monitor the slide for the next several months.