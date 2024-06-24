Highway 199 construction near California border continues to impact drivers

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Construction along Highway 199 between O’Brien and the California border will be continuing this week.

According to ODOT, crews placed rock along the chip seal last week and will work to smooth out any bumpy areas starting Monday.

The contractor will also be adding permanent striping and reflectors, as well as performing other various work along the roadway.

ODOT says drivers should expect delays up to 20 minutes with lane closures throughout the work zone. Flaggers and pilot cars will be in the area to control traffic, however drivers should allow extra space between vehicles and watch for loose rock.

ODOT also says the warmer weather makes striping work more difficult so those duties are tentatively planned for night shifts from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The installation of reflectors, which includes the stretch from Cave Junction to the California border, could continue beyond this week.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.