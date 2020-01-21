Highway 230 re-opened

UNION CREEK, Ore. – A Southern Oregon highway that has been closed for over a week due to hazardous conditions has been re-opened.
On January 12, the weight snow blanketing trees along Highway 230 started to cause those trees to fail and fall across the asphalt. The Oregon Department of Forestry was forced to close the road until they could clear the snow and trees.
With two other nearby partial closures of nearby Highway 138E and Highway 62, ODOT crews had their work cut out for them. But after reopening the other highways last week, ODOT was able to focus more of their efforts on Highway 230.
Finally, after nine days, Highway 230 was reopened on January 21. According to ODOT, they’ve been able to keep the roadway plowed and ready for traffic even after receiving ten inches of snow Tuesday.
Drivers are encouraged to visit http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest information about conditions, road closures, and chain requirements.