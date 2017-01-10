Highway 62 closed near Crater Lake

Rogue River Nat’l Forest, Ore. – Highway 62 is closed west of the Crater Lake Park entrance due to an avalanche that occurred along Crater Lake National Park.
According to ODOT, Highway 62 is shut down at the junction of Highway 230 and Highway 62 (near Union Creek).
The east side of the highway is closed at the park entrance at Munson Valley.
ODOT said vehicles traveling west on Highway 62 will need to use an alternate route.
The delay is estimated to be between 20 minutes and two hours while crews work to clear the avalanche.
Visit http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest updates on road conditions.