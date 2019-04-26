Highway 62 Expressway to open next week

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Rogue Valley Expressway, also known as the Highway 62 Expressway, will open next week.
Gary Leaming with ODOT said after over three years of planning, the project is wrapping up and crews are putting final touches on the road.
Leaming said the purpose of the project is to improve safety and reduce congestion.
“Those travelers going to Bend or Klamath Falls coming off of I-5 will be able to get on the expressway and won’t be hindered by the signals that you see on the corridor currently,” Leaming said.
The expressway could open as early as May 1, 2019.
The project costs about $120 million and started in 2016.