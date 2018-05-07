Highway 62 overnight paving

Medford, Ore.- Oregon Department of Transportation is getting ready to start the next phase of its Highway 62 project.
ODOT says paving the highway is a good indicator that the project is nearing completion.
It’s been underway for 18 months now and costs approximately $120 million.
“If you drive through here you can see all kinds of traffic. We can’t be out here during the day,” Gary Leaming, ODOT spokesperson said.
On Sunday, crews began overnight paving on the west bound lane through the intersections of Delta Waters Road near Poplar Drive and Bullock Road.
ODOT expects this section of construction to last up to two weeks.
Drivers could see some traffic delays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
“We want to hit those late at night when the traffic is at a trickle so they can narrow down traffic to a single lane in each direction,” said Leaming.
The next phase is stripping, which is expected to follow once the paving is finished.
ODOT says if you are driving through the area to slow down and be cautious of workers on the road.
The project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.