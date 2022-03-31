Highway 62 partially blocked by overturned truck

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Traffic was restricted on a major Rogue Valley highway after a lumber truck crashed south of Shady Cove.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said at about 7:40 a.m. Thursday, a commercial truck carrying floor joists crashed onto its side on Highway 62 near Hammel Road. That’s about halfway between Eagle Point and Shady Cove.

Following the crash, ODOT flaggers had to control traffic until the scene was cleared.

By 9:15 a.m., ODOT was still working to clear the scene.

ODOT did not mention if anyone was injured in the crash.

