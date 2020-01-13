Highways around Diamond Lake shut down due to snow, falling trees

DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. – After the closure of Highway 230 due to snow-laden trees falling on the roadway, a part of another highway in the same area was closed.
On the evening of January 12, Highway 230 was shut down between Union Creek and Diamond Lake. Access to Diamond Lake was still available via Highway 138E.
However, on the afternoon of January 13, falling trees and heavy snow prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close a portion of Highway 138E between Tokatee and the junction of Highway 97.
It could take ODOT several days to clear Highway 230. For the latest updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com