Hiker dies from injuries sustained in fall on Mt. Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – A hiker died from injuries sustained on the slopes of Mount Shasta.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, 24-year-old Carlos Flores from Baja Mexico was hiking on the mountain when he reportedly injured his ankle. His hiking companion continued the climb while Flores started descending the mountain on his own.

When Flores’ hiking companion came back down, she found Flores unresponsive, the apparent victim of a more serious fall.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter arrived at the scene and took Flores to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is using the incident to remind hikers there are several regulations and safety measures that should be taken before ascending the mountain. You can read more here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/stnf

