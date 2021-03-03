Home
Hiker finds body in Klamath Falls

Hiker finds body in Klamath Falls

Local News Top Stories , ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A hiker found a dead man along a Klamath Falls trail Tuesday.

The Klamath Falls Police Department said on March 2, a hiker called police to report the discovery of a body in a brushy area behind the Favell Museum.

Police were eventually able to identify the remains as that of 25-year-old Fisher Tristopher Beck of Klamath Falls. He was last seen by a relative on the night of March 1.

According to KFPD, Beck had not died under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »