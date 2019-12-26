Hiker killed by tree in California national park

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KNTV) — Park officials say a hiker was killed by a tree while he was walking on a popular hiking trail in California’s Muir Woods.
On Christmas Eve, five trees fell along the hillside trail with one crashing onto a group of hikers, park officials say.
A 29-year-old man was among the group and was reportedly pinned by the trunk of the tree.
He did not survive.
A woman in the group was injured by falling debris. Another man made it out without any injuries, park officials say.
Park officials say it is a rare occurrence to have trees fall and injure hikers.
They say winter storms over the past week in a half may have contributed to the trees falling.
At this time, the hillside trail is closed.
It will reopen after the holiday weekend.
