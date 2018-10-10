Hiker missing on Mt. Hood

MT. HOOD, Ore. (KGW) – A search and rescue operation is underway for a hiker last seen Monday on Oregon’s Mount Hood.
David Yaghmourian of Phoenix, Arizona, was hiking the Timberline Trail with a friend when he became tired and stopped to rest about a mile away from the Timberline Lodge.
Yaghmourian, 30, told his companion they would meet at the lodge, but he never arrived as planned.
“I went back up the trail, to the point I last saw him,” said Hayden Kirschbaum, Yaghmourian’s hiking partner. “I didn’t see him on the trail or at that point and figured maybe he got past me and got to the lodge where he’s waiting for me.”
