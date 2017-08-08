FOUND: Hiker reported missing in Klamath County

UPDATE (6:53 p.m.) – Stephen Ivey has been found. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office reports Ivey was spotted in a meadow, waving a t-shirt. He picked up by helicopter and is in good condition.
Klamath County, Ore. – The search is on for a hiker believed to be missing somewhere in the Sky Lakes Wilderness.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Medford resident Stephen Ivey went hiking with his wife this past weekend.
While the two hiked together to Puck Lake, they took different routes back to their vehicle.
Stephen didn’t return and was reported missing by his wife around 7:30 Sunday night.
A Klamath County Search and Rescue team looked for Stephen throughout the night, but they couldn’t locate him.
By Monday afternoon, over twenty searchers have been involved, including a K9 team, a horseback team and a helicopter crew.
Police believe Stephen is still in the Sky Lakes Wilderness area.
He had minimal supplies with him for a day hike.