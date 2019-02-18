Hiker rescued from Multnomah County trail speaks out

CORBETT, Ore. (KGW/NBC) – A search and rescue crew brought out a lost hiker near Multnomah Falls on Sunday night. The hiker says he’s learned a lesson and rescuers say it’s a lesson for everyone.
The hiker, who identified himself as Jessie, called around 2 Sunday afternoon saying he was lost and couldn’t find his way back to his car.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office was able to ping his phone so they knew where he was and told him to stay put so rescuers could find him.
“From my call, it took five hours, from my 911 call, so I was just trying to be warm,” Jessie explained. “I was just trying to keep myself warm.”
Matt Ramich with the U.S. Forest Service helped the rescue team when they set out from the falls. He estimates the lost hiker was about 3.5 miles in, which doesn’t sound like too long of a hike, but in winter conditions the trail is completely different. “With the snow, it makes 3.5 miles so much harder cause you know, you’re kind of tromping through it, you’re sinking and you know you’re losing a lot of energy that way,” Ramich said.
Jessie admits he didn’t judge the conditions properly. “Yeah, I wandered off too far. I wanted to get a little bit out of the touristy area but I was so distracted. I was being an idiot I guess.”
Ramich says he often sees people underestimate the winter weather here. “You can’t just come out here and think it’s gonna be like summertime. It’s totally not. It’s a whole other beast out there, so definitely trying to understand that we’re in the winter time still, this Portland may be unfrozen, out here, not even close.”
Until things thaw out, Ramich recommends only experienced hikers take the trail.
If you go hiking, make sure you have the proper equipment like shoe chains, warm clothes, a flashlight, and a compass to name a few. Don’t just rely on your cell phone. You need to be prepared for anything in case you get lost like the hiker Sunday.
He’s now extremely grateful for his rescuers. “I just want to thank everyone who came to rescue me,” Jessie said. “There were moments when I thought I wouldn’t make it back so I really appreciate it. Now I just want to get back to my warm apartment and just relax for a while. It’s been a long day.”