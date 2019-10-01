Hiker rescued from seaside cliff

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A stranded hiker and her dog were rescued from a seaside cliff along the Oregon Coast Monday.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office said on the afternoon of September 30, a 40-year-old woman was hiking with her dog when they slipped and fell down a steep embankment near Natural Bridges between Brookings and Gold Beach.
The woman stated she was in a precarious situation, holding onto vegetation to keep her from falling further to the rocky beach below.
The sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police responded to the area while search and rescue crews arrived with ropes and other rappelling equipment.
Eventually, rescuers reached the woman and her dog about 200 feet below where the ropes were anchored. One search and rescue member helped hook up the woman and her dog to the rope system so other members could haul them back up to safety.
Once back on the trail, the woman and rescuers were able to walk away from the scene.