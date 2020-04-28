Hillary Clinton endorses Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Joe Biden continues to gain support from prominent Democrats. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton officially endorsed Biden’s presidency during a virtual town hall Tuesday.
The endorsement comes after a string of major Democratic figures have pledged their support for Biden, including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Al Gore, among others.
Mrs. Clinton called Biden a “friend” and praised his preparedness for the position..
She also took a few jabs at the current administration, calling it “insensitive,” and saying that she would have done things differently had she been elected president in 2016.
Clinton said, “I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president, just think what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying his entire life.”