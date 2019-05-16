Hillsboro garbage collector rescues kitten from trash

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – A kitten in Oregon is doing much better after being rescued by a garbage collector earlier this month.
He was emptying a trash can when he saw the kitten hanging upside down from its back legs covered in spray foam.
He took the can back to the Hillsboro garbage disposal facility where staff worked to free the kitten. Then they took the kitten to a vet.
Since then, he’s been recovering at the Bonnie Hays Shelter.
Deputy Brian Van Kleef with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said, “The people that live at the property are caring for this cat and they’re not suspects in any way in this investigation so once this cat is ready to go back home it should go back to its owners.”
Anyone with information about the animal cruelty should call Washington County deputies.