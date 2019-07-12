Hispanic Caucus addresses planned ICE raids

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are criticizing planned ice deportation raids as cruel and a version of family separation.
They spoke ahead of a planned ICE operation—to begin as early as Sunday—to execute deportation orders in at least 10 major cities. The members say the raids will mostly target people who pose no threat to America. And due to the mixed immigration status of many families, they say the operation could result in citizen children being separated from undocumented status parents.
Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said, “This is an attempt to intimidate immigrant and Latino communities across the country. And what will happen is another version of family separation because you have so many mixed-status families.
Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) said, “The newest round of raids announced by the Trump Administration are cruel and they’re arbitrary. They are not designed to target criminals or make our country safer. Instead, the president is trying to terrorize families. Let’s call his raids what they really are, they are family separation raids.
Many Democrats in Congress, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are promoting distributing cards to undocumented immigrants that list their rights in case they’re approached by ICE officers.
The Congressional members also asking for immigrants being deported for non-appearance for court dates to be given new hearings, arguing the court notification process has been flawed and many immigrants were unaware of their appearance orders.