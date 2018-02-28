ASHLAND, Ore.– A historic Ashland home is on the move. The house is located on the corner of Main and South Mountain Avenue.
While the home was never registered as a historic landmark, it’s well known in the community.
That’s why developers who bought the land around it decided to save it by moving it about 40 feet.
That move started this week and could take awhile.
“So they move maybe a few inches or a foot and then they gotta go back and make sure those beams aren’t compromised,” said Laz Ayala, partner of KDA Homes. “They’re not slipping, they’re not turning in a way that they might lose the house.”
Once it’s moved, developers will remodel the house. That should take three or four months.
Construction on a new housing complex will start in a few weeks.