Historic ball park featured in ‘A League of Their Own’ burns down

ONTARIO, Calif. (CNN) – A fire has destroyed a historic baseball field used in several famous sports-related movies.

Authorities in Ontario, California say massive flames engulfed Jay Littleton Ball Park Thursday night.

The field was built in the 1930s and featured a wooden frame grandstand.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say no injuries were reported.

The field was used in several classic films including “A League of Their Own,” “Eight Men Out,” and “The Babe Ruth Story.”

The ballpark was designated as a historic landmark in 2003.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.