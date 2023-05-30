Historic Holly Theatre receives ‘Oregon Main Street’ grant

MEDFORD, Ore. – The historic Holly Theatre is receiving a $200,000 improvement grant as the restoration moves closer to completion. The money comes from the “Oregon Main Street” program, a statewide initiative to help revitalize downtown communities.

“The grant is an important step forward in the ongoing efforts to revitalize the area and ensure that the Holly Theatre remains a treasured cultural asset for generations to come,” said the Downtown Medford Association.

The funding will reportedly help support crucial electrical upgrades for the nearly-century-old building.

Shelley Austin, Jefferson Live! Executive Director, said, “These grants and this kind of partnership between DMA and Jefferson Live! benefit not only the Holly Theatre but the entire community. When it’s finished, the Holly will be a cherished jewel in the crown of Medford, attracting tourist dollars and generating activity downtown. This grant enables us to upgrade electrical systems, allowing us to provide the best experience for our customers, and protecting our assets and careful historic restoration with reliable electrics.”

To learn more about the Holly Theatre, visit http://www.hollytheatre.org.

