Historic Hoopla festival kicks off at Hanley Farm

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A special festival this weekend in Jackson County transported families back in time.

The Historic Hoopla festival at Hanley Farm had everything you might see in historic Southern Oregon.

Between throwing tomahawks and wagon rides, there really was something for everyone.

Booths included learning about how indigenous cultures of the area lived before the pioneers, building your own covered wagon, and learning historic children’s games.

The Southern Oregon Historical Society says the location of the event makes it that much more special.

“This is one of the oldest farms in the valley,” said SOHS board member Larry Mullaly. “It’s a collecting point for so many histories and so many artifacts and we’re putting as much of it on display as we can in ways that allow families to interact and enjoy themselves.”

Mullaly says the event is happening Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is part of the Historical Society’s Living History Summer.

Both days will include music, entertainment, guest speakers, and fun events for the whole family.

The next Living History Summer event will be on July 27 from 5-8 p.m. This event will focus on learning games children have played throughout the decades.

