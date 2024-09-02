Historic Jacksonville haunted history walking tours return in September

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The City of Jacksonville is kicking off its haunted history walking tours next month.

Starting on September 13, visitors can choose between the Courthouse Route, covering historic brothels, epidemics and hangings.

Or the Britt Hill Route, where Historic Jacksonville says visitors will hear tales of murder, arson, saloons and Chinatown.

Tours leave from Jacksonville’s visitor center and they last about an hour. Guests can expect to walk approximately a mile for each tour.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on the Historic Jacksonville website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.