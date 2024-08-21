Historic relic makes a stop at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

MEDFORD, Ore.- A piece of religious history is in Medford Tuesday afternoon as a relic makes a stop at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

It’s clear why dozens of people are lined up to check out this holy relic, as it’s the first time it’s left Italy.

The bone from the arm of Apostle St. Jude Thaddeus is on display for people of all faiths to see.

People were able to touch and observe the special box holding the relic.

It was a very emotional experience for the people NBC5 spoke with.

“My interaction with the relic sent chills down my spine,” one man said.

“Very, very spiritual,” another said.

“I’m speechless,” a woman said.

“Speechless!” her granddaughter added.

“It’s just- it’s beautiful,” the woman concluded.

St. Jude is the first cousin of Jesus Christ, and also the patron saint of lost causes and desperate situations.

The Apostle’s visit is an effort by the Catholic Church to give comfort and hope to all who need it.

“I had the rosary my wife gave me, the St. Jude medal, and the first picture of my wife, who passed away on June 6th,” a man said.

“I’m handicapped because I got Agent Orange cancer. I have a St. Peregrine medal, and he’s the patron saint of cancer patients, and I touched that one to the relic, yeah. So, it’s around my neck and other than when I shower, it’s always on my neck,” said a different man.

“Thank you, Jesus, for letting me be here,” a woman said.

A special mass was held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 7:00 pm Tuesday night.

All are welcome to check out the relic, which is on display until 10:00 p.m.

