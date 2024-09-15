Historical society requests Grants Pass ghost stories for new book

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Historical Society is calling on community members to share stories about their paranormal experiences.

The society is working on a book about haunted history, specifically in downtown Grants Pass.

Buildings like the Schmidt House, Flespys, and others in the downtown area come with hundreds of years of history, and probably more than one disgruntled spirit.

“We actually had some paranormal investigators come back in 2009, and apparently there’s a recording somewhere, and we’re still looking for it, of the ghost saying ‘go away’ or ‘get out,’ which I mean if you’re wandering around somebody’s house, of course they’re gonna tell you to get lost,” Research Librarian, Taylor Roberts told NBC5 News.

The society is still looking for submissions, community members can submit stories to [email protected].

When the book is complete, it’ll be available for purchase at the historical society.

