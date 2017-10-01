Medford, Ore.- Nearly two weeks ago Central Point resident Tyrone McDonald was driving to work when he says he was hit by an older model gray and blue Honda.
McDonald’s mother Aniko Campbell says, “Somebody at that little Minute Market on Table Rock cut in front of him.”
Tyrone McDonald and his mother say that the car changed from the left to right lane while McDonald stayed in the left lane. After that, Tyron McDonald says the Honda swerved without its blinker on. Then, it happened.
“They turned into me, hit my front rim, turned my bike completely sideways and I just went straight into the pavement,” McDonald says.
After McDonald was hit, he says the driver who struck him, was nowhere to be found. But lucky for him, there were Good Samaritans nearby who helped him out of the street and moved his motorcycle.
McDonald came out with severe injuries. A shattered elbow, a shattered wrist, and many broken bones in his arm. His doctors say that if his elbow doesn’t get back to normal he may have to get a prosthetic.
McDonald says his insurance isn’t covering his medical bills, so his family started a GoFundMe page to help with the costs.
McDonald says that he’s thankful to be alive, but there’s one thing he’s hoping for; to have those Good Samaritans reach out so he can thank them and ask what they saw, in the hopes of figuring out who did this to him.
Link to GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/help-tyrone-heal