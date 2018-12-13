Hoax bomb threat reported locally, across the nation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Schools and city department in our region and throughout the nation were sent a hoax bomb threat Thursday.
The Medford Police Department said the confirmed hoax has hit numerous states. MPD said to ignore the email.
Part of the message says, “I write you to inform you that my recruited person has hidden a bomb (Tetryl) in the building where your company is conducted. It is assembled under my direction. It is small and it is hidden very carefully…”
The New York Police Department also responded to the threat: “…there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment. While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and no devices have been found.”
The email demands a ransom of $20,000 in Bitcoin by the end of the working day. Again, the email is a confirmed hoax.