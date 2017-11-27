Hobby Lobby coming to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Arts and craft chain Hobby Lobby is officially announcing plans to come to Medford.
The Oklahoma-based organization said they anticipate opening their Medford location inside the former Costco Wholesale building in Medford.
According to Hobby Lobby communications coordinator Bob Miller, they’re shooting for an opening date sometime in April, 2018.
Medford Building Safety Director Sam Barnum said the company first approached the City a year ago. The original plan also included another big box store.
“Putting in a Hobby Lobby on two-thirds of it, I believe, and putting in a Burlington Factory on the other third,” Barnum said. “We haven’t heard back from them since that time, until today, when they came in for a demo permit.”
Barnum said contractors for Hobby Lobby will be gutting the Costco building, and potentially constructing a new facade. Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. is a private corporation with about 800 stores nationwide.
While Burlington Factory also expressed interest in part of the building, reps have not officially confirmed a Medford location will be opening.
