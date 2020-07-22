Hog Fire in Lassen County threatens dozens of buildings

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. (KRNV/CNN) – A massive wildfire in Northern California is getting dangerously close to about 170 buildings.
The Hog Fire near Susanville has already burned nearly 9,500 acres.
The fire has been burning since Saturday and is forcing evacuations in several communities, including at least one campground.
A number of fire crews in the region are helping out, but the fire damaged a key fiber optic cable, knocking out cellular and internet service in the area, including CAL FIRE headquarters and a fire command base.
Techs are now trying to restore communications.
The Hog fire is now only 9% contained.