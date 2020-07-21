Home
Hog Fire in northern California has burned 5,800 acres

SUSANVILLE, Ca. — The Hog Fire burning in northern California has burnt just under 6,000 acres.

It’s zero percent contained.

Cal-Fire’s Lassen-Modoc Unit says the fire in Susanville began last Saturday at Highway 44 near “Hog Flat.”

It says 170 structures are being threatened, however, none have been damaged.

Cal-Fire says fire crews are working to establish fire lines with the help of 95 engines, 17 water tenders, 11 helicopters and 19 bulldozers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An evacuation center is set up at Lassen Community College.

