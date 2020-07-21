Hog Fire in northern California has burned 5,800 acres

It’s zero percent contained.
Cal-Fire’s Lassen-Modoc Unit says the fire in Susanville began last Saturday at Highway 44 near “Hog Flat.”
It says 170 structures are being threatened, however, none have been damaged.
Cal-Fire says fire crews are working to establish fire lines with the help of 95 engines, 17 water tenders, 11 helicopters and 19 bulldozers.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
An evacuation center is set up at Lassen Community College.
