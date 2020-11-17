Home
Holiday lights adorn downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – With the unofficial start of the holiday season next week, downtown Medford is already looking festive.

38 decorated trees along Main Street are shining bright because of donations from downtown businesses and community partners, according to the Downtown Medford Association.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide some light and cheer to downtown Medford during the holidays,” said Anne Jenkins, owner of 28 East and DMA board member. “We want to inspire hope and encourage shopping, dining and activity downtown after the COVID freeze is over.”

Noel Lesley Event Services also donated several trees and ordainments to decorate vacant storefronts.

Starting November 30, the Main Street trees will be joined by dozens of others that will be featured in windows at 1 West Main as part of the Providence Festival of Trees.

 

