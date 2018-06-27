Holly Theatre restoration entering next phase

MEDFORD, Ore. – Walls are coming down in the historic Holly Theatre to restore it to its original charm.
The theatre is in phase one of its restoration project which should be completed in about two months.
Right now, crews are ripping down walls and prepping the foundation.
Once that’s complete, the second phase will include some much-needed upgrades while also trying to bring back the history of the theatre.
Executive Director of Jefferson Live Randy McKay said, “Eventually the updates will be an all new electrical plumbing system, heat and air conditioning and making the building beautiful again to the original 1930s version of the theatre.”
While Jefferson Live has met its original fundraising goal, construction costs have risen in the years since so more help is needed. Right now, the organization needs to raise about $2 million. If all goes well construction could wrap up by the end of 2019.
For more information visit http://www.hollytheatre.org