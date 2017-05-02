Holly Theatre tours to shut down as reconstruction ramps up

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Holly Theatre in downtown Medford is one step closer to reconstruction, but that means public tours are coming to an end.
Every first Saturday of the month, the Holly Theatre has been offering first come, first serve tours to the public.
Randy McKay, the executive director of Jefferson Live, said, “It’s a great opportunity to see parts of the theater that you won’t have the opportunity to see once it’s up and operating again.’
But that’s all coming to an end. “The next chunk is the biggest one. It’s where we have to rip the building a part before putting it back together again,” McKay told NBC5 News.
May 6th will be the last day for tours.
McKay said, “There’s a lot of historic and decorative elements here that are very fragile, so removing those so they won’t be damaged is a big part of the need to stop now.’
The theatre will be prepping and cleaning the inside before construction begins this summer. McKay said the building will “look a lot worse before it gets better.”
But McKay live is excited for the theatre’s next steps. He said, “It really is a major catalyst for change.”
According to statistics from Americans for the Artsn this project will drive more than $3 million of additional spending directly into the Rogue Valley community every year.
“Restoring it to that look and feel it’ll be one of the most beautiful and decorative buildings in the valley, and something our community can be proud they saved,” McKay added.
Organizers hope to have the theatre renovated by fall 2018.
Tours this Saturday start at 10:00 in the morning. The final tour starts at two.