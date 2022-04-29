‘Homeless 2 Hopeful Superhero Run’ takes place this Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Need some plans this weekend? You can get involved with a good cause and burn some calories at the same time!

Hearts with a Mission is holding their 7th annual “Homeless 2 Hopeful First Community Credit Union Superhero Run.”

All proceeds stay local to provide shelter and services for at-risk youth and families in need in the Rogue Valley.

Runners can dress in their best superhero costume and participate in a one-mile fun run 5K or 10K.

The run will be at The Valley of the Rogue State Park on Saturday, April 30th from 10 a.m.to 1 p.m.

You can register at http://www.heartswithamission.org