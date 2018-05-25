Homeless dog in need of surgery

Ashland, Ore. – A homeless woman in Ashland is asking for help to save her dog’s life. Tail Waggers Rescue from Grants Pass is helping to provide things that the dog needs, but a desperately needed surgery is proving too costly.
Kuda and Sharon have been together for almost 12 years, and five of those years they have been homeless. Recently Sharon found out that Kuda has an enlarged spleen that could cause deadly health issues if it’s not removed.
That’s where Tail Waggers comes in, a nonprofit providing food and clothing to homeless pets. Despite the organization’s help Kuda’s medical needs will still cost about $1200 dollars, an amount Sharon says she can’t afford. But she is willing to do whatever she can because Kuda isn’t just her pet, she says he’s her everything.
“He’s like my child like literally my family, he’s the best connection I have with life.”
The vets don’t know if the enlarged spleen is cancerous, but removing it would get rid of any possibility Kuda could be effected by this problem in the future. Kuda’s surgery is planned for June 1st. If you would like to know how you can help you can visit Tail Waggers Rescue Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TailWaggersRescue/.
