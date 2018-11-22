Homeless family moves into renovated school bus

ASHLAND, Ore. — A homeless family moved into their new home today. That’s after local non-profit, Vehicles for Changes, began renovating school buses as a means to end homelessness.
20,000 kids in Oregon don’t have a place to call home. That’s what motivated the non-profit to take action.
The Flood family is the first to move into their new home called “The Forever Home Skoolie.”
It’s created from a fully functional school bus; The 200-foot home took 8 months to make with grants and other donations making it possible.
The family says they’re over the moon about moving in, especially with Thanksgiving coming up.
“Dad, I can’t believe we got the bus…,” said David Flood. “And we’ve been saying that back and forth to each other all the time. Private, what do we say? I can’t believe we got the bus…”
The family says they’re trying the place out for a year and have the option to buy it afterward.
The non-profit says this home is the first of many to come. Two other school buses have already been donated by the Ashland school district.
