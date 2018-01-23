Homeless headstones need help finding their graves

Grants Pass, Ore.– The Josephine County Historical Society is asking for help identifying stolen headstones.
Fifteen headstones were found in a suspect’s home last spring during a Rogue Area Drug Enforcement investigation. Police were able to figure out where most of the headstones were stolen from but a few are still unclaimed.
Police in Grants Pass sent the unidentified stones to the historical society. Volunteers there have found names for two of the stones but the others will require a bit of work.
“They just have initials and I’m gonna go through the cemetery books one by one and try to find the other ones if I can,” said Pat Heumann, a volunteer and obituary writer for the historical society.
Heumann says that they have been receiving calls already regarding tombstones but rather than identifying the ones they have, people have been asking to drop off grave markers they’ve found. While members of the society said they will take in homeless headstones, they’re not trying to collect them. They need help unloading the several they have already.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety or the Josephine County Historical Society.