Homeless man injured in altercation with juveniles at a Grants Pass park

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A 53-year-old man was injured by a group of juveniles in what police called a “physical disturbance” in Grants Pass.
Police said at about 8:30 p.m. on December 27, someone reported an altercation involving about seven people in Riverside Park.
When officers arrived, a group of five to eight juveniles fled the park toward Southeast 7th Street.
At the scene, police found a 53-year-old transient man with a broken arm and a laceration to his forehead.
The male juveniles have not been located.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.