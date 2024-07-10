Homeless man jailed on arson charges related to Shasta Lake vegetation fire

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. – A homeless man is behind bars and facing arson charges related to a fire last week in Shasta County.

According to the Shasta Lake Fire Protection District, a vegetation fire was reported around 1 p.m. Friday near 4215 Shasta Dam Blvd.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the fire which was spreading to nearby brush piles.

A short time later, a homeless man was found within the fire area. When questioned, he said he had started the fire to warm food. He also told officials that once the fire was started, he left allowing the fire to spread.

There were two witnesses at nearby businesses who confirmed that the suspected man started the fire. Surveillance cameras also captured his activities in the area.

The man is currently in the Shasta County Jail on arson as well as health and safety charges.

