Homeless man returns $17k, money goes to food bank

SUMNER, Wash. (KING) – Anita Miller says she was left speechless when she learned about an act of kindness that happened at Washington’s Sumner Community Food Bank earlier this year.
“I think it overwhelmed everybody,” Miller, the food bank’s executive director, said.
Volunteer Russell Carver says on that August morning, a man was waiting for the food bank’s doors to open.
“He said somebody left this donation for the food bank, and we were just shocked,” said Carver. “We just couldn’t believe how much money was in there.”
The man said he made the discovery on the food bank’s doorstep.
Sumner Police were called. Deputy Chief Jeff Engel said $17,000 was in the bag.
“You kind of wonder how many people would do something different in that position, most people probably would,” said Engel.
Officers also wanted to find out where the money came from in the first place.
“We had those thoughts go through our head. It could be tied to a theft. It could belong to someone. It could be a simple donation. We just don’t know, ” he said.
To learn more, police looked to a surveillance camera.
Read more: https://kng5.tv/2riDIxz