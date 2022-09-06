Medford’s Homeless Navigation Center opens doors officially

MEDFORD, Ore. —Medford’s Navigation Center has officially opened its doors. It will house people experiencing homelessness.

Last week residents of the Kelly Shelter moved into the Navigation Center on Market Street off Biddle. Even though the Navigation Center isn’t offering services just yet, people are already calling it home.

Last year the city purchased the building with a $2.5 million grant from the state. Since then, the city has invested nearly $2 million in renovations.

The facility offers a large congregate space, family rooms, an indoor recreation room, and a commercial kitchen. Deputy City Manager Kelly Madding says this facility is an upgrade from the Kelly Shelter.

“It’s an exciting time, the Navigation Center has opened for people to live here so right now there are people living here, people calling this home, it just provides more opportunity to help people get on their feet and stay on their feet,” said Madding.

The next steps involve completing work on office space where social service people will work. When it’s completed, medical care, mental health care, job counseling, and other services will be offered to the residents.

Madding says it hopes to have the facility fully operational by the start of the new year.

The previous Kelly Shelter location will now serve as a permanent location for the Medford severe weather shelter.