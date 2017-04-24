Homicide investigation near Wimer

Wimer, Ore., — “Wimer is a normal peaceful place.”
Quinten Clark has lived in Wimer for the last 50 years.
He says every one knows every one, and is normally a quiet, tight knit community.
“Normally pretty quiet. It’s a comfortable community.”
And the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office agrees.
“No actually, no we don’t. This is a pretty quiet neighborhood.”
But on early Sunday morning at a home on the 9800 block of West Evans Creek Road, a call that originally came in as a home invasion – turned out to be a homicide.
“It came out initially as a home invasion intruder type situation, but further investigation revealed it was a known person and some type of dispute.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing the names of the men involved right now, but say a man in his early twenties shot another man in his forties.
“Upon arrival, law enforcement found a male on the floor who was deceased.”
Sheriff’s deputies say the two aren’t related, but they do know each other and alcohol was involved in the dispute.
While everyone seems to agree the shooting happened in a quiet neighborhood, Clark says he wasn’t all that surprised to hear about the shooting.
“Things happen out here. There’s a few drug addicts around and they get a little crazy every once in a while.”
This is still an ongoing investigation, no charges have been filed at this time.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public, and the names of the men involved will likely be released early this week.