Homicide investigation progresses in Siskiyou County

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said it’s making ground in a homicide investigation in the Klamath River area.
On April 8th investigators found the body of 31-year-old Spencer Richard Hodgson in a ravine near Yreka Walker Road.
An autopsy revealed Hodgson was shot.
The sheriff’s office says it recently found Hodgson’s dog and missing pickup.
The dog was okay and the pickup is now considered evidence.
The sheriff says his agency has obtained search warrants and the investigation is gaining momentum, but at this point, no arrests have been made.