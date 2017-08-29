Homicide investigation underway in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – An investigation is underway on the 100 block of Victoria Way in Central Point. Police say they responded to an assault call about 4:30 p.m. and found a man dead. They say his injuries appeared to be the result of homicidal violence. A person of interest has been identified and police say there is no outstanding threat to the community.
Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including Central Point Police, Ashland Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office and the Jackson County Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit.
Family will be notified before the man’s name is released.
