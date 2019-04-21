Homicide investigation underway in Shady Cove

SHADY COVE, Ore.– Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide in Shady Cove. Detectives say one person of interest is currently in custody; there is no known threat to the public regarding this incident.
On Sunday morning, dispatch received a 911 call from a residence in the 500-block of Sarma Drive. Deputies and an investigator with the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene where they say the deceased has been identified. Law enforcement is still trying to reach next-of-kin to notify them at this time.
JCSO officials activated the Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit and will be working with personnel from the following agencies: Oregon State Police, Medford Police Department, Ashland Police Department.
Additional information regarding the incident will be released at a later time. Anyone who has relevant information about the case is asked to call detectives at (541) 774-6800. Refer to case #19-7804.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.