Homicide shocks small community; suspect in custody

Murphy, Ore.– Details of a homicide in Josephine County Friday night are few and far between.
One community member describes how he learned what was going on around him.
“As things progressed, we got information off of the internet that there had been a murder,” said Michael Lieb.
On Friday, Oregon State Police named a person of interest and on Saturday, Troy Dawson was taken into custody in the surrounding foothills of Murphy.
Police say that Dawson was connected to the victim but haven’t released details. This has left many in the community to wonder what that could be.
“What we have heard, the young man involved if he is the perpetrator, that this was his mothers boyfried that was killed,” said Lieb. “I don’t know why there was a confrontation or what.”
Neighbors surrounding the house say they first saw smoke causing alarm in the small community.
“Of course the fire scared the heck out of us,” said Lieb. “That was the major alarm at first an then of course when we heard there was a murder involved…”
Investigators say a trailer on the property was on fire but as to the murder – they are still looking for a motive.
There are no other suspects at this time according to OSP, but the community is still unsettled.
“Some are retired and some work. We have children around here,” said Lieb. “It’s basically a quiet area. People are upset.”