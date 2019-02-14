Homicide-suicide under investigation in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – An apparent homicide-suicide in under investigation in Klamath Falls.
Investigators said on February 14 at about 7:13 a.m., someone called 911 to report a shooting at a home in the 6000 block on Onyx Avenue in Klamath Falls. The caller was not at the scene.
When police arrived at the home, nobody answered the door. Deputies forced their way in and found 86-year-old Fred E. Mulkey dead. Investigators believe he committed suicide.
In another room, deputies found Mulkey’s live-in caregiver, 53-year-old Susan Samsel, dead with gunshot wounds.
Numerous law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate the case. No further information was provided.
If you or someone you know is suffering from depression or having suicidal thoughts call 1(800) 273-8255 or text HELP to 741741.