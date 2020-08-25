Homicide under investigation in Trail

TRAIL, Ore. – Investigators are publicly identifying the person who was shot and killed in rural Jackson County Monday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported hearing yelling and gunshots in the 3300 block of Highway 227 on the afternoon of August 24. Shortly thereafter, there was another call to 9-1-1 reporting someone had been shot. The caller was given instructions on performing CPR as first responders were dispatched.
A deputy arrived at the scene about 13 minutes after the initial call. Despite life-saving efforts, the person who was shot died. He was later identified as 25-year-old Steven G. Sutton.
The sheriff’s office said, “The case is still under investigation and evidence will need to be processed to help determine all of the factors that led to this tragic event. We are asking if anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact JCSO Detective Lewis at 541-774-6812 and reference case # 20-16641. We are also interested in knowing if anyone has audio/video cameras from the area where this occurred.”
No further information was released by investigators.